Fed's Powell: There is significant risks to economic outlook

Speaking in Switzerland





there is significant risk to economic outlook



outlook is for moderate growth, strong labor market



US economic outlook remains favorable



US economy is in a good place



US manufacturing, trade sideways to slightly down



2019 growth likely from 2% to 2.5%, driven by consumers



latest nonfarm payroll consistent with good outlook



trade policy is weighing on business investment



FOMC will continue to act as appropriate



Fed will act appropriately to sustain expansion The early comments are not suggested an aggressive Fed action (i.e. 50 BPS)



More Powell:

most likely case for US/ world is moderate growth



today's jobs report consistent with solid labor market



the Fed has heard quite a bit from companies on uncertainty



trade uncertainty means some firms delaying investment



Fed is not forecasting or expecting a recession



our obligation is to use tools to support the economy



we are conducting policy in a way to address risks



payroll jobs are well above new labor market entrants



Fed is conducting policies that will address the risks that the economy faces



There is a new macro economic backdrop which is low inflation, low growth, low rates



neutral interest rate down 2 to 3 percentage points in the last 20 years



central banks will have less ability to counter a downturn by cutting rates in the future



Fed very committed to defending 2% target



Fed should not let inflation fall too far below target

Fed does not have groupthink mentality



asked if politics color decisions Powell responded "absolutely not"



electoral politics are absolutely not part of mandate, political factors played no role in decisions



Comments from SNBs Jordan at the same Q&A session