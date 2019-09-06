Fed's Powell to speak at the bottom of the hour

Speaking in Zurich

The topic it is certainly relevant: Economic outlook and monetary policy.





It is the last opportunity before the blackout period for a Fed official to speak.





The Fed is expected to cut rates at the September 18 meeting by 25 basis points.



The expectations for a 50 basis point cut is down to about 12.5%. It was is high as 26% this week.





There is no scheduled release of his text. However, there should be a Q&A session and the session is being broadcast live.