Fed's Powell to speak next

Powell speaks in Denver





Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to speak about the economy and the outlook for monetary policy. There is a pre-released text, which is usually a sign there is something that could move markets. It's an NABE conference too, so that's a hint that policy will be a topic.





The text is due out at 1830 GMT (2:30 pm ET).





If he doesn't make any waves in the text, he will also take questions so something could come up there.





The problem right now is that I don't believe Powell knows what he's going to do next. He will be watching the US-China talks along with everyone else.





At the moment, the Fed funds futures market is pricing in a 77% chance of a cut on Oct 30 with a 45% chance of another cut in Dec.





