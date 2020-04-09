Fed's Powell: Unemployment likely to temporarily rise very high

Comments from the Fed Chair:

  • Fed loans are secured and have expectation of prepayment
  • There will be entities that need direct fiscal support
  • Fed has lending, not spending power
  • There are reasons to believe rebound can be robust when it comes
  • Market conditions generally improved after Fed actions
There's no hint at more actions here but the Fed has now rolled out around 20 new programs in just over 5 weeks.

From the Q&A:
  • Sees very weak second quarter in US
  • Expect fairly quick rebound once virus has run its course
  • Most people expect that rebound to happen in H2
  • Fed will be in no hurry to pullback on programs
  • Economy has to be on solid footing before the Fed pulls back
  • Monetary policy is in the right place, the focus for the next few months is on lending programs

Question: Should banks be ordered to stop paying dividends?
Powell: In my way of thinking, not something that needs to be done at this point. Far more highly capitalized than they were before financial crisis. Will watch to see how evolves.

