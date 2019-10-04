Fed's Powell: US economy in a good place, despite some risks

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Powell at Fed Listens event

Powell Oct 4
  • Our job is to keep economy good as long as possible
  • Inflation is running close to, but a bit below, the 2% objective
  • Economy is facing longer-term challenges
  • When rates are too low, we have less room to cut rates if there is a downturn

Powell will listen and take questions from the audience. He's also scheduled to appear twice next week.

In the opening statement, there was nothing to move markets.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose