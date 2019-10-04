Fed's Powell: US economy in a good place, despite some risks
Comments from Powell at Fed Listens event
- Our job is to keep economy good as long as possible
- Inflation is running close to, but a bit below, the 2% objective
- Economy is facing longer-term challenges
- When rates are too low, we have less room to cut rates if there is a downturn
Powell will listen and take questions from the audience. He's also scheduled to appear twice next week.
In the opening statement, there was nothing to move markets.