Fed's Powell: US economy in a good place, despite some risks

Comments from Powell at Fed Listens event





Our job is to keep economy good as long as possible

Inflation is running close to, but a bit below, the 2% objective

Economy is facing longer-term challenges

When rates are too low, we have less room to cut rates if there is a downturn





Powell will listen and take questions from the audience. He's also scheduled to appear twice next week.





In the opening statement, there was nothing to move markets.

