Fed's Powell: We are strongly committed to inflation that averages 2% over time

Fed chair Powell speaks in an interview on NPR's Morning Edition





As economy recovers and makes substantial progress towards Fed goals, we will roll back bond purchases

The process will take place with the greatest transparency

Level of debt today is not unsustainable

So far, nothing in there that he hasn't already said before. It doesn't look like the Fed will offer up more clues in the near-term until there is more clarity in the trajectory of economic data over the next few weeks/months.





As such, the Treasuries market is left to fend for itself in the meantime.



