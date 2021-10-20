Fed's Quarles: It's clear we met test for taper

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

  • It's clear we've met test for taper
  • Supports decision at November meeting to reduce Fed's asset purchases, and taper by mid-2022
  • Fed remains patient to allow more recovery in jobs
  • Fed is not behind the curve on inflation fight
  • Inflation likely will decline considerably next year, but upside risks are significant
  • Constraining demand that would be premature
  • Monitoring how additional fiscal programs could further boost demand
  • Will want to see further improvements in the new employment evolution of inflation in coming months
  • If inflation does not recede next year, or if expectations become unanchored, Fed's tools can bring inflation down
  • My focus is turning into inflation from labor market
  • See strong economic growth for rest of 2021 in 2022
  • Strong demand for labor outpacing supply, pushing up wages
  • Labor force particular to patient unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels
  • If inflation goes on for longer period of time, would need to act to bring demand down
  • Need to allow more time before thinking about raising interest rates

