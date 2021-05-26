Fed's Quarles: Still significantly short of measures for "substantial further progress"

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Feds Quarles discussing the Economic outlook

Fed's Quarles is speaking on his economic Outlook hosted by the Brookings institutions Hutchins center
  • We are still significantly short on measures for 'substantial further progress'.
  • Has not begun to quantify thresholds for 'substantial further progress'
  • The Fed can be patient and allow employment to rise.
  • Tapering QE will happen before raising rates.
  • Don't expect inflation will be durably and worryingly above 2% threshold
  • There will be some sectors with lasting effects from Covid, like city office spaces
  • For the most part Covid will have transitory, not durable effect on US economy.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose