Fed's Rosengren: Significant slack remains in the economy

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren:

Rosengren
  • The most-likely outcome is that inflation will normalize close to 2%
  • Oil prices, pent up demand and shipping delays will temporarily distort inflation numbers
  • Fiscal policy has been unusually stimulative and is providing a major boost to the pandemic-shocked economy
  • Current policy will remain accommodative until the labor market can consistently help deliver on the Fed's 2% inflation goal
In his recent comments, Rosengren said there was no hurry for the Fed to raise rates.

Rosengren can be a swing voter towards the hawkish side but there's no hint of that. The Fed is much more united that markets in the belief that inflation will be transitory. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose