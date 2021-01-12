Fed's Rosengren: Does not expect US to breach 2% sustained inflation over next two years

Fed will continue to purchase long-term assets until the economy is on a stronger economic footing

We are likely to see a significant pickup in consumption in H2

More needs to be done to make financial infrastructure more resilient and avoid future shocks similar to March



Highly accommodative fiscal and monetary policy will provide significant tailwind for risky assets in 2021

I feel like Rosengren is a lonely voice in the wilderness about the problems of March 2020 and fixing. Because the Fed stepped in so quickly and started buying $300 billion in bonds per day, it quickly closed the wound but that's a situation that can never happen again. Yet it seems like there's no political will to do anything but print more money and pretend there will never be an unexpected crisis.

