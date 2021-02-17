Fed's Rosengren: Economy set up for better second half of the year
Comments from the Boston Fed President
- Labor market still disrupted
- Infections and vaccinations still determining the path of economy
- US has 'a lot more to do' to fix labor market with gap that's 'quite large'
- Payroll creation in January was a pretty weak number
- All major inflation measures are 'quite low' right now
There's nothing new here
More:
- Would be surprised if there is a sustained inflation rate that hits Fed's 2% target within next year or two
- If inflation becomes a problem "the Fed will take care of it"