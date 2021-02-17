Fed's Rosengren: Economy set up for better second half of the year

Comments from the Boston Fed President

  • Labor market still disrupted
  • Infections and vaccinations still determining the path of economy
  • US has 'a lot more to do' to fix labor market with gap that's 'quite large'
  • Payroll creation in January was a pretty weak number
  • All major inflation measures are 'quite low' right now
There's nothing new here

More:
  • Would be surprised if there is a sustained inflation rate that hits Fed's 2% target within next year or two
  • If inflation becomes a problem "the Fed will take care of it"

