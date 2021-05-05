Fed's Rosengren: Expects unemployment will be in the range of full employment by end 2022
No rush from Rosengren
- This is going to be an unusual recovery with how rapidly we're growing
- We will need to pay attention that inflation dynamics don't change
- Fed has the tools to react if inflation does become problematic
Those are interesting comments on inflation. You can see the FOMC slowly cracking open the door to flipping its position if they can put together some kind of new model on 'inflation dynamics'.