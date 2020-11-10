Fed's Rosengren: More fiscal and monetary accommodation is appropriate

Fed's Rosengren speaks on the economy and policy

more fiscal and monetary accommodation is appropriate now that a 2nd wave of Covid 19 infections is underway in the US



excessive risk-taking behavior prior to Covid 19 is likely to delay US recovery



women and minority workers are disproportionately impacted by excessive risk-taking by service sector firms



imbalanced human toll of Covid 19 on vulnerable workers in labor market is bad for economy and democracy



a potential cost of the Fed's new policy is that low rates encourage households and firms to take on more leverage and risk



this is an important time to focus on preventing the buildup of financial imbalances



easy Fed policy requires financial risk guardrails



watch for reaching for yield and excess risk-taking



path to writing economy hinges on controlling virus



Boston's Fed Rosengren remarks in text of speech. He is not a voting member on the 2020 Fed board.

