Fed's Rosengren: More fiscal and monetary accommodation is appropriate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Rosengren speaks on the economy and policy

  • more fiscal and monetary accommodation is appropriate now that a 2nd wave of Covid 19 infections is underway in the US
  • excessive risk-taking behavior prior to Covid 19 is likely to delay US recovery
  • women and minority workers are disproportionately impacted by excessive risk-taking by service sector firms
  • imbalanced human toll of Covid 19 on vulnerable workers in labor market is bad for economy and democracy
  • a potential cost of the Fed's new policy is that low rates encourage households and firms to take on more leverage and risk
  • this is an important time to focus on preventing the buildup of financial imbalances
  • easy Fed policy requires financial risk guardrails
  • watch for reaching for yield and excess risk-taking
  • path to writing economy hinges on controlling virus
Boston's Fed Rosengren remarks in text of speech. He is not a voting member on the 2020 Fed board.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose