Fed's Rosengren on CNBC: Bidens $1.9 trillion package was big but appropriate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Rosengren is a nonvoter in 2021

  • Bidens $1.9 trillion package was big but appropriate
  • we need expansionary fiscal policy to 8 economy
  • expects that as we get closer to full employment will have tighter fiscal policy
  • we need to do more to support the economy
  • we are pretty far from the time
  • mix on fiscal and monetary policy right now is appropriate
  • we have wrong pandemic policy. Too many people infected and we are to slow to vaccinate
  • Economy is being driven by public health concerns
  • Won't get full recovery until people feel safe
  • next 6 months expects slower growth because of challenges in inoculating
  • expects a very strong 2nd half of the year
  • housing market is partly strong because Fed is buying MBS
  • Fed is not particular focused on any one yield
  • higher yields are not enough to change the Fed course

Comments are consistent with Fed's Powell who said that policy would not change anytime soon.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose