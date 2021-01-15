Fed's Rosengren on CNBC: Bidens $1.9 trillion package was big but appropriate
Rosengren is a nonvoter in 2021
- Bidens $1.9 trillion package was big but appropriate
- we need expansionary fiscal policy to 8 economy
- expects that as we get closer to full employment will have tighter fiscal policy
- we need to do more to support the economy
- we are pretty far from the time
- mix on fiscal and monetary policy right now is appropriate
- we have wrong pandemic policy. Too many people infected and we are to slow to vaccinate
- Economy is being driven by public health concerns
- Won't get full recovery until people feel safe
- next 6 months expects slower growth because of challenges in inoculating
- expects a very strong 2nd half of the year
- housing market is partly strong because Fed is buying MBS
- Fed is not particular focused on any one yield
- higher yields are not enough to change the Fed course
Comments are consistent with Fed's Powell who said that policy would not change anytime soon.