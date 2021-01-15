Fed's Rosengren on CNBC: Bidens $1.9 trillion package was big but appropriate

Rosengren is a nonvoter in 2021

Bidens $1.9 trillion package was big but appropriate



we need expansionary fiscal policy to 8 economy



expects that as we get closer to full employment will have tighter fiscal policy



we need to do more to support the economy



we are pretty far from the time



mix on fiscal and monetary policy right now is appropriate



we have wrong pandemic policy. Too many people infected and we are to slow to vaccinate



Economy is being driven by public health concerns



Won't get full recovery until people feel safe



next 6 months expects slower growth because of challenges in inoculating



expects a very strong 2nd half of the year



housing market is partly strong because Fed is buying MBS



Fed is not particular focused on any one yield



higher yields are not enough to change the Fed course





Comments are consistent with Fed's Powell who said that policy would not change anytime soon.