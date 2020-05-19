Fed's Rosengren: People need to be comfortable before there's a recovery

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Rosengren on CNBC:

  • We're working to get Main Street lending program up as soon as we can
  • I think the program will have enough money
  • I think we're already relatively close to 20% unemployment, expect more bad news over the "next couple months" followed by gradual pickup
  • Repeats that unemployment will still be in double-digits at year end
  • If you want people to go out, they need to feel safe
There was nothing notable here.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose