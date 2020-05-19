Fed's Rosengren: People need to be comfortable before there's a recovery
Comments from Rosengren on CNBC:
- We're working to get Main Street lending program up as soon as we can
- I think the program will have enough money
- I think we're already relatively close to 20% unemployment, expect more bad news over the "next couple months" followed by gradual pickup
- Repeats that unemployment will still be in double-digits at year end
- If you want people to go out, they need to feel safe
