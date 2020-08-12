Fed's Rosengren: Recent slowdown in US economic activity is likely to continue
Comments from the Boston Fed leader
- With social distancing requirements, the momentum toward returning quickly to full employment is fading
- Looking at high-frequency data shows that spending has slowed where the virus has picked up
- There has been a steady increase in Main Street Lending program loans as businesses and banks become more familiar with it
Rosengren is possibly the most
bearish cautious Fed member so dour comments from him are discounted. Later we hear from Daly and Kaplan.