Fed's Rosengren says he doesn't see a clear and compelling case to ease

Statement from Rosengren released





Rosengren says decision to dissent reflects economic data points including:

Unemployment near 50-year lows

Trimmed mean PCE inflation is at 2%

US economy growing above potential

Cost of credit is not elevated

Market volatility is not elevated

Credit spreads are not elevated

Stocks are near all-time highs

Corporate leverage is at an all-time high







This is a unique dissent. There really isn't any commentary or explanation to go along with it; it's just 8 charts. I guess a picture says a thousand words.

