Fed's Rosengren says he doesn't see a clear and compelling case to ease
Statement from Rosengren released
Rosengren says decision to dissent reflects economic data points including:
- Unemployment near 50-year lows
- Trimmed mean PCE inflation is at 2%
- US economy growing above potential
- Cost of credit is not elevated
- Market volatility is not elevated
- Credit spreads are not elevated
- Stocks are near all-time highs
- Corporate leverage is at an all-time high
This is a unique dissent. There really isn't any commentary or explanation to go along with it; it's just 8 charts. I guess a picture says a thousand words.