Fed's Rosengren says he doesn't see a clear and compelling case to ease

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Statement from Rosengren released

Rosengren
Rosengren says decision to dissent reflects economic data points including:
  • Unemployment near 50-year lows
  • Trimmed mean PCE inflation is at 2%
  • US economy growing above potential
  • Cost of credit is not elevated
  • Market volatility is not elevated
  • Credit spreads are not elevated
  • Stocks are near all-time highs
  • Corporate leverage is at an all-time high

This is a unique dissent. There really isn't any commentary or explanation to go along with it; it's just 8 charts. I guess a picture says a thousand words.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose