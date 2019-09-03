Fed's Rosengren says if risks to the US economy materialise the Fed should cut aggressively

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren

Says US economic conditions 'relatively benign'

Says US inverted yield curve reflects challenging economic conditions abroad

says trade disruption, global economic weakness pose risks to u.s. economy

elevated risks to u.s. economy have not become reality

sees continued 2% u.s. gdp growth if consumer continues to spend, global conditions don't worsen

says if risks to u.s. economy materialize, fed should cut rates aggressively

says it's a good time to watch incoming data carefully to see if policy adjustments are needed

Rosengren's comments will be his last scheduled before the FOMC holds it next policy meeting on September 17-18.





