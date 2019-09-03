Fed's Rosengren says if risks to the US economy materialise the Fed should cut aggressively
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren
- Says US economic conditions 'relatively benign'
- Says US inverted yield curve reflects challenging economic conditions abroad
- says trade disruption, global economic weakness pose risks to u.s. economy
- elevated risks to u.s. economy have not become reality
- sees continued 2% u.s. gdp growth if consumer continues to spend, global conditions don't worsen
- says if risks to u.s. economy materialize, fed should cut rates aggressively
- says it's a good time to watch incoming data carefully to see if policy adjustments are needed
Rosengren's comments will be his last scheduled before the FOMC holds it next policy meeting on September 17-18.
R here wanting to see evidence on the economy before cutting. Contrasting with Bullard earlier who was gung ho to cut rates: