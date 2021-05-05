Fed's Rosengren says it is too early to talk about tapering QE
Eric Rosengren is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg
- too soon to talk about tapering
- expecting a strong economic recovery
- still a long way to go to repair the harm of the pandemic
- there has so far been no discussion on how to conduct a taper
- the conditions for financial instability concerns may rise
- inflation rise is temporary and will not carry through into 2022
- still a lot of slack in US labor markets