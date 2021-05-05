Fed's Rosengren says it is too early to talk about tapering QE

Eric Rosengren is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg 
  • too soon to talk about tapering
  • expecting a strong economic recovery
  • still a long way to go to repair the harm of the pandemic 
  • there has so far been no discussion on how to conduct a taper
  • the conditions for financial instability concerns may rise
  • inflation rise is temporary and will not carry through into 2022
  • still a lot of slack in US labor markets 

