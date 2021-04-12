Fed's Rosengren: Unemployment to fall back to pre-pandemic levels over the next couple of years

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Fed's Rosengren:

Rosengren
  • US economy should experience a significant rebound this year
  • Labor-market slack still significant, and inflation still below the Fed's 2% target
  • Current highly-accommodative stance of monetary policy is appropriate
  • Recovery depends on vaccines remaining effective against new variants
There's nothing new here and certainly no softening on the plan to be very patient with rates.

