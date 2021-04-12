Fed's Rosengren: Unemployment to fall back to pre-pandemic levels over the next couple of years
Comments from the Fed's Rosengren:
- US economy should experience a significant rebound this year
- Labor-market slack still significant, and inflation still below the Fed's 2% target
- Current highly-accommodative stance of monetary policy is appropriate
- Recovery depends on vaccines remaining effective against new variants
There's nothing new here and certainly no softening on the plan to be very patient with rates.