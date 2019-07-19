Fed's Rosengren: US economy doing quite well, not having a slowdown

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Rosengren

  • Most of the news we've had is quite good
  • Act aggressively if you're clearly going into a downturn but I'm not convinced that's seen
  • Trading partner weakness pushing 10-year yield lower
  • Economy has definitely stabilized since last year but it's still strong
  • I don't want to ease if economy doing perfectly well
There's no doubt that he won't be supporting a 50 bps cut. I think we can put that entire notion to bed.

I think Powell deserves a lot of blame for that talk. The market was showing a good chance of 50 bps and he kept sending out dovish messages. The market is still showing an 18% chance of 50bps.
