Fed's Rosengren: We have to worry about financial stability

Rosengren on CNBC:





We have a very low unemployment rate, getting about the kind of employment growth that we would expect in a stable economy

When labor markets are tight, we would expect wages and prices to go up over time

I expect growth around 1.7% in the second half of the year

Some of the data we got this week wasn't a complete surprise, we would expect manufacturing, exports and trade to be week

The biggest question is whether it spills over to areas like the consumer

We have to start wondering if the economy would slow down from here

Says he still has an open mind about upcoming meeting, but notes that auto sales were strong

Says will be watching more data

We have already had two easings, they don't work right away



Rosengren dissented at the prior two Fed meetings. He hasn't wanted to cut rates.





He wasn't as overtly hawkish as he was in the past.

