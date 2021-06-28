Fed's Rosengren: You don't want too much exuberance in the housing market

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by Boston Fed president, Eric Rosengren

  • US can't afford a boom and bust cycle in housing market
  • It's worth paying close attention to what is happening in the housing market
  • Not saying that there will be a bust
  • Such cycles have occurred multiple times, a source of financial stability concerns
  • Full interview
Besides that, Rosengren mentions that the Fed may reach the point of debating "substantial further progress" before the beginning of next year - which could trigger tapering. Though he adds that there is a "great deal of uncertainty" with their projections.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose