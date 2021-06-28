Fed's Rosengren: You don't want too much exuberance in the housing market

US can't afford a boom and bust cycle in housing market

It's worth paying close attention to what is happening in the housing market

Not saying that there will be a bust

Such cycles have occurred multiple times, a source of financial stability concerns

Full interview

Besides that, Rosengren mentions that the Fed may reach the point of debating "substantial further progress" before the beginning of next year - which could trigger tapering. Though he adds that there is a "great deal of uncertainty" with their projections.