Fed's Rosengren: You don't want too much exuberance in the housing market
Remarks by Boston Fed president, Eric Rosengren
- US can't afford a boom and bust cycle in housing market
- It's worth paying close attention to what is happening in the housing market
- Not saying that there will be a bust
- Such cycles have occurred multiple times, a source of financial stability concerns
- Full interview
Besides that, Rosengren mentions that the Fed may reach the point of debating "substantial further progress" before the beginning of next year - which could trigger tapering. Though he adds that there is a "great deal of uncertainty" with their projections.