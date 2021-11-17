Fed's Waller does not comment on Fed policy or the economy
- He doesn't see it as the central banks job two compete directly with the banking system to drive down costs through a central bank digital currency
- still skeptical about the need for central bank digital currency given the real and rapid innovation taking place in payments
- regulations could include measures to ensure the stable can it reserve is maintained as advertised
- disagrees with the notion that the stable point issuance can or should only be conducted by banks simply because of the nature of the liability
- stable can and should not necessarily be subject to the full banking rulebook, which is geared in part toward lending activities not payments