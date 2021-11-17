Fed's Waller does not comment on Fed policy or the economy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Waller speaking

  • He doesn't see it as the central banks job two compete directly with the banking system to drive down costs through a central bank digital currency
  • still skeptical about the need for central bank digital currency given the real and rapid innovation taking place in payments
  • regulations could include measures to ensure the stable can it reserve is maintained as advertised
  • disagrees with the notion that the stable point issuance can or should only be conducted by banks simply because of the nature of the liability
  • stable can and should not necessarily be subject to the full banking rulebook, which is geared in part toward lending activities not payments
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose