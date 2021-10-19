Fed's Waller: Will favor earlier liftoff if inflation runs considerably above 2% well into 2022

Says favors ending taper by mid-2022 to allow for rate hike if needed



Fed should start tapering asset purchases following its Nov meeting

Taper is priced in, should not impact financial conditions

Do not expect liftoff to occur soon after tapering is completed; liftoff is still some time off

'More aggressive policy response' may be needed if inflation stays high through 2021

Will favor earlier liftoff if inflation runs considerably above 2% well into 2022

Have regained 85% of lost jobs during pandemic

Expects H1 2022 rebound after Q3 GDP slowdown due to covid resurgence and supply chain issues

May see 'very healthy' job gains in Q4

Don't see stagflation. We may see inflation too high but it won't be coupled with a bad labor market



Waller sometimes sounds like a hawk but this is very close to what Powell is saying.

