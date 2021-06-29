Fed's Waller says US jobs market has not quite come back to pre-COVID
Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Speaking on a Bloomberg TV interview
Headlines via Reuters:
- says he did not shift his 'dot' on rate hike view
- he has a very optimistic outlook for the economy
- he will not say when he expects the Fed rate liftoff
- says inflation expectations seem anchored
- labor market hasn't quite come back
- still a long way off of pre-covid labor market
- unemployment rate would have to drop fairly substantially, or inflation would have to stay high, to have a 2022 rate hike
- says he prefers market-based measures of inflation expectations to survey-based ones
- this year has been a surprise, economy has made better progress than anticipated
- there's a lot to decide about a potential taper, and wide range of views on timing, pace, sequence
- is in favour of tapering MBS before Treasuries, tapering MBS is an easier sell to the public as the housing market is hot