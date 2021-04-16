Fed's Waller sees 2.5% inflation this year

Sees 6.5% GDP growth this year

Says 'economy is ready to rip'

All the fundamentals are in place for good, strong fundamental growth

We're making up for lost ground



We're still down 7-8 million jobs from a year ago

There's no reason to start pulling the plug on stimulus

Temporary surge in inflation will not last



Waller said that 'once the stimulus checks are spent, it's over, it's done'. That's a poor understanding of spending multipliers.



