Fed's Waller: US economy going 'gangbusters' but now is the time to be patient

Now is the time to be patient and steely-eyed central bankers

Needs several more months of data to know if economy has made 'substantial further progress'

Expects FOMC to maintain accommodative policy for some time

Factors putting upward pressure on inflation are temporary

Labor supply shortage is likely temporary, will be boosted by reopening of schools and daycares and expiration of benefits

Economy is coming out of a deep hole

Inflation to exceed 2% this year and next and then return to target

Prospects are good that GDP will be close to trend this year

Waller is a potential crack in the dam of dovish policy and isn't afraid to speak out but he's certainly sticking to Powell's lead here.





