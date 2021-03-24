Fed's Williams: We still have a ways to go to improve
Fed's Williams comments in virtual moderated discussion
It's a Q&A with the audience so it will be ongoing.
- Leisure and hospitality sectors hit harder by pandemic and struggling to get back to normal
- Seeing improvements in larger parts of the economy
- Economy is technically still in a downturn with high unemployment and that will keep inflation low for some time
- I don't see inflationary pressures building because there are still disinflationary forces in the global economy
- The unemployment rate itself is not an adequate measure of what's happening in the labor market
- Would like to see unemployment fall to 3.5%
- Don't know when Fed will raise rates but it will be outcome based