Fed's Williams: We still have a ways to go to improve

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Williams comments in virtual moderated discussion

It's a Q&A with the audience so it will be ongoing.

  • Leisure and hospitality sectors hit harder by pandemic and struggling to get back to normal
  • Seeing improvements in larger parts of the economy
  • Economy is technically still in a downturn with high unemployment and that will keep inflation low for some time
  • I don't see inflationary pressures building because there are still disinflationary forces in the global economy
  • The unemployment rate itself is not an adequate measure of what's happening in the labor market
  • Would like to see unemployment fall to 3.5%
  • Don't know when Fed will raise rates but it will be outcome based

