Scheduling change forces New York Fed's Williams to cancel his speaking engagement in New York

According to Bloomberg Fed's Williams has canceled his speaking engagement in New York. He was scheduled to speak at 12:30 PM ET/1730 GMT on a panel that was to discuss current economic conditions in labor market trends for the New York area.







Feds Rosengren is still expected to speak before the New York forecasters club at 1 PM ET/1800 GMT.