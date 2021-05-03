Feds Williams: Data/conditions not nearly enough for FOMC to shift its policy stance
NY Fed's Williams speaking
The New York Fed president Williams is speaking:
- Data and conditions now are not nearly enough for the FOMC to shift its monetary policy stance
- Despite strong growth, we are still far from our goals of maximum employment and price stability
- Expects inflation to come back down to 2% next year after short run imbalances have played out
- Real GDP could increase by around 7% this year
- Expects the US economy will grow this year by fastest rate since the early 1980s
Williams is a permanent voting member on the FOMC Board.
Fed's Powell is scheduled to speak at 2:20 PM ET on Community Development.