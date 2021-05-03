Feds Williams: Data/conditions not nearly enough for FOMC to shift its policy stance

NY Fed's Williams speaking

The New York Fed president Williams is speaking:

Data and conditions now are not nearly enough for the FOMC to shift its monetary policy stance



Despite strong growth, we are still far from our goals of maximum employment and price stability



Expects inflation to come back down to 2% next year after short run imbalances have played out



Real GDP could increase by around 7% this year



Expects the US economy will grow this year by fastest rate since the early 1980s

Williams is a permanent voting member on the FOMC Board.







Fed's Powell is scheduled to speak at 2:20 PM ET on Community Development.