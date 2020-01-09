Fed's Williams: Expectations may weaken if inflation stays under 2%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Remarks in text of speech at BOE event in London

Fed's Williams is speaking at a bank of England event in London. He says:
  • Expectations may weaken if inflation stays under 2%
  • Any change in framework must be carefully considered
  • Inflation expectations hinge on deeds not words
Nothing earth shattering his comments and certainly nothing on monetary policy.  The Fed next meet on February 28 and 29th. No change in policy is expected.
ForexLive
