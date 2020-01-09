Fed's Williams: Expectations may weaken if inflation stays under 2%
Remarks in text of speech at BOE event in London
Fed's Williams is speaking at a bank of England event in London. He says:
Nothing earth shattering his comments and certainly nothing on monetary policy. The Fed next meet on February 28 and 29th. No change in policy is expected.
- Expectations may weaken if inflation stays under 2%
- Any change in framework must be carefully considered
- Inflation expectations hinge on deeds not words