Fed's Williams: Fed liquidity programs have helped ease credit market strains

Fed's Williams speaking on Fed's coronavirus liquidity program actions

Relatively low take-up of the Fed programs are a sign of success



Fed programs have helped ease credit market strains



Has seen significant improvement in credit market access



Scale and reach of the Fed's response is an indication of the gravity and unique nature of the situation



Central banks emergency facilities demonstrate its commitment to prevent lasting damage to the economy



Comments are not related to the economy or monetary policy, but to reflect that liquidity concerns are so far contained as a result of the coronavirus.







