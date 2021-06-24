Fed's Williams: Inflation will come down to about 2% next year and the year after

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the NY Fed President

  • His view is that inflation will come down to about 2% next year and the year after
  • It's hard for businesses to keep up with the reopening
  • It's going to take some time to work through bottlenecks and shortages
  • He would be concerned if higher inflation persisted
  • We're seeing a record number of job openings and shortages of raw materials
  • Businesses that had to cut employment and production are needing to brace to catch up with demand
