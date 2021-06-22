Fed's Williams: Sees 3-3.5% GDP growth in 2022

I feel very good about the progress we're making on vaccines

Looking at full set of data and taking into account uncertainty



Sees 3-3.5% GDP growth in 2022

Sees inflation around 2% in 2022



Sees sharp rise in prices as mostly temporary

Policy "will really be driven by the data"

We still have a long way to go to get maximum employment

There's nothing new in his comments, which have more of a dovish tilt than what last week's market would lead you to believe. Williams is always talking about data dependence but when the time comes, he always falls back on the forecasts.

