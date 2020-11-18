Fed's Williams: Loss of fiscal support could slow economy in the coming months

Fed's Williams speaks during online event





fiscal support has been critically important



expiring fiscal aid will slow economy and months ahead



somewhat optimistic around the news around vaccines



sees vaccines aid as a bridge



Fed is fully aware it's only reached its inflation Gold briefly and that's why it introduced a new framework



pressures to great low inflation have become dominant in global economy



says it can push further to improve labor market without having high inflation

there is an enormous amount of hardship, but data also shows increase in small business creation



there has been a huge improvement since March and April and financial conditions



we've seen a strong recovery and housing market, automobiles and durable goods



once we get through the pandemic large cities such as New York and San Francisco will come back



scene and economy bounce back far faster than anyone could have expected



at the same time we are still in a severe recession



there are sectors of the economy including restaurants and theaters were activity is down even without official shutdowns



