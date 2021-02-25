Fed's Williams: Committed to using full range of tools to assure that recovery will be as robust as possible

More optimistic about the medium-term outlook

Underlying inflationary pressures to remain subdued for some time

Emergence of new strains of the virus could slow the path to a post-covid world

GDP this year could be strongest in decades

Repeats the fed will maintain bond buys until substantial further progress made



That headline doesn't exactly address the bond market and it's the same thing Powell and Clarida said earlier in the week. It might resonate though given the sudden change in backdrop. There are going to be more comments to come because he's in a virtual discussion.

