Fed's Williams: No signs that bond buying is creating financial sector imbalances

Remarks by NY Fed president, John Williams, to the Wall St Journal





Fed's bond buying is an important part of monetary policy

It is designed to help the economy recover from the pandemic impact

Does not see higher valuations in stocks, housing market as being a significant risk to financial stability right now

Expects inflation to rise above 2% this year but likely will be temporary

Not going to draw a line on how high inflation could rise to prompt policy change

Fed has the ability to respond in case inflation gets too high a level

In short, he is mainly reaffirming that the Fed put is still in play and that they don't see anything wrong with leaving the punch bowl as it is now.



