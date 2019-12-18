Fed's Williams on CNBC: Feels good about where the economy is going
Fed's Williams speaking on CNBC
- 3.5% unemployment is in a very good place
- don't want to see unemployment move up
- economy performs really well this year
- sees growth around 2% next year
- feels good about where the economy is going to be next year and expects inflation to move closer to the 2% target
- monetary policy is accommodative and supporting monetary growth
- monetary policy is in a good place
- significant risk still to the downside including trade and geopolitical risks
- Brexit still needs to be implemented
- symmetrical inflation is seeing inflation sometimes above 2% and sometimes below
- don't have a prediction of future policy actions
- Fed measures to calm repo markets been effective
Fed's Williams is the Pres. of the NY Fed and Vice Chair, and as such holds a permanent voting position on the FOMC board. His comments are in line with the Fed's projection that rates will be kept steady.