Fed's Williams on CNBC: Feels good about where the economy is going

3.5% unemployment is in a very good place



don't want to see unemployment move up



economy performs really well this year



sees growth around 2% next year



feels good about where the economy is going to be next year and expects inflation to move closer to the 2% target



monetary policy is accommodative and supporting monetary growth



monetary policy is in a good place



significant risk still to the downside including trade and geopolitical risks



Brexit still needs to be implemented

symmetrical inflation is seeing inflation sometimes above 2% and sometimes below



don't have a prediction of future policy actions



Fed measures to calm repo markets been effective



Fed's Williams is the Pres. of the NY Fed and Vice Chair, and as such holds a permanent voting position on the FOMC board. His comments are in line with the Fed's projection that rates will be kept steady.