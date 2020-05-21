Fed's Williams: Our economic future will be shaped by path of virus
Comments from Williams
- We will keep rates near zero until confident US economy on track to meet full employment and price stability goals
- Latest numbers do not reveal full extent of financial devastation face by American families
- We don't know what the shape or timescale of the recovery will be
I appreciate the humility on the forecasts. There is so much uncertainty and all the Fed can really do is say they'll keep rates at zero until there's some clarity.