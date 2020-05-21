Fed's Williams: Our economic future will be shaped by path of virus

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Williams

  • We will keep rates near zero until confident US economy on track to meet full employment and price stability goals
  • Latest numbers do not reveal full extent of financial devastation face by American families
  • We don't know what the shape or timescale of the recovery will be
I appreciate the humility on the forecasts. There is so much uncertainty and all the Fed can really do is say they'll keep rates at zero until there's some clarity.

See here for global coronavirus case data
