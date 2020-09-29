Fed's Williams: Outlook will be somewhat weaker without more fiscal support

Says he is concerned about state and local governments

Fed needs to make sure it is purposefully overshooting on inflation to get to 2% on average

Even with an increase in cases we managed to see some improvement in economy

It's time to do a deep dive into issues including regulator or market structure that caused volatility in Sept 2019 and in March of this year

I wonder if the Fed is really prepared to take any action on market structure or regulation, especially if/when they find that a big part of the problem is FOMC policy.

