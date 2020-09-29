Fed's Williams: Outlook will be somewhat weaker without more fiscal support

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Another round of comments from the NY Fed President

  • Says he is concerned about state and local governments
  • Fed needs to make sure it is purposefully overshooting on inflation to get to 2% on average
  • Even with an increase in cases we managed to see some improvement in economy
  • It's time to do a deep dive into issues including regulator or market structure that caused volatility in Sept 2019 and in March of this year
I wonder if the Fed is really prepared to take any action on market structure or regulation, especially if/when they find that a big part of the problem is FOMC policy.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose