Fed's Williams: Outlook will be somewhat weaker without more fiscal support
Another round of comments from the NY Fed President
- Says he is concerned about state and local governments
- Fed needs to make sure it is purposefully overshooting on inflation to get to 2% on average
- Even with an increase in cases we managed to see some improvement in economy
- It's time to do a deep dive into issues including regulator or market structure that caused volatility in Sept 2019 and in March of this year
I wonder if the Fed is really prepared to take any action on market structure or regulation, especially if/when they find that a big part of the problem is FOMC policy.