Fed's Williams says Fed remains flexible, ready to make adjustments

Fed NY President Williams speaking

  • fundamentals of US economy remain strong
  • coronavirus will have near-term effects on the global economy
  • central banks have an important role to play in addressing economic effects of the virus
  • NY Fed will ensure supply of reserves remains ample
  • Fed remains flexible and ready to make adjustments to ensure monetary policy is effectively implemented
Also a heads up on China's 10-year government bond trading today, yield has fallen to its lowest since 2002



