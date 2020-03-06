Fed's Williams says Fed remains flexible, ready to make adjustments
Fed NY President Williams speaking
- fundamentals of US economy remain strong
- coronavirus will have near-term effects on the global economy
- central banks have an important role to play in addressing economic effects of the virus
- NY Fed will ensure supply of reserves remains ample
- Fed remains flexible and ready to make adjustments to ensure monetary policy is effectively implemented
Also a heads up on China's 10-year government bond trading today, yield has fallen to its lowest since 2002