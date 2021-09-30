Feds Williams speaks at the top of the hour
Last spoke on September 27
The NY Fed President John Williams speaks at the top of the hour. As the president of the New York Fed, Williams is a permanent voter. On Monday, he said:
- It could be reasonable for tapering to be done by middle of next year, but timing has not been decided
- Tapering would be a natural shift and monetary policy stance from where it was before and he is not worried about creating market functioning issues
- US economy is on a good trajectory for employment and inflation
- Fed officials will collect more data between now and November meeting and come to a conclusion on tapering
- On the debt ceiling says treasury market is the center of the global financial system and if it is not able to work that has repercussions around the world
- He is open-minded on question of a central bank digital currency
- Some imbalances between supply and demand may continue into next year
- Expect inflation to moderate quite a bit next year to at or below 2%