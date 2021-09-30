Feds Williams speaks at the top of the hour

Last spoke on September 27













It could be reasonable for tapering to be done by middle of next year, but timing has not been decided



Tapering would be a natural shift and monetary policy stance from where it was before and he is not worried about creating market functioning issues



US economy is on a good trajectory for employment and inflation



Fed officials will collect more data between now and November meeting and come to a conclusion on tapering



On the debt ceiling says treasury market is the center of the global financial system and if it is not able to work that has repercussions around the world



He is open-minded on question of a central bank digital currency



Some imbalances between supply and demand may continue into next year



Expect inflation to moderate quite a bit next year to at or below 2% The Fed Chair will also be testifying on coronavirus and CARES Act before the U.S. House committee on financial services.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The Fed Chair will also be testifying on coronavirus and CARES Act before the U.S. House committee on financial services.

The NY Fed President John Williams speaks at the top of the hour. As the president of the New York Fed, Williams is a permanent voter. On Monday, he said: