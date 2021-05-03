Fed's Williams speaks to reporters: A long way to go on the economy

  • A long way to go on the economy
  • Economy is on a good trajectory
  • the factual inflation inflation expectations don't align, the Fed will weigh various factors and make a judgment
  • new framework is about anchoring inflation expectations
  • monthly asset purchases of treasury and mortgage securities are about fostering a culminated financial conditions broadly not just in housing market
  • Fed has the tools control short-term rates such as adjusting IOER or the rate on overnight reverse repose
  • adjustments to administered rates would not be a change in monetary policy
