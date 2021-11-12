Feds Williams: There are segments of the labor force that are more protected
New York Fed president John Williams speaking
New York Fed president John Williams is speaking. Williams is a permanent voting member on the FOMC:
- There are segments of the labor force that are more protected against inflation and others less so
- People on fixed incomes are less protected against inflation
The initial comments are certainly not market moving, but a statement of fact.
Williams is speaking at a virtual event titled "Heterogeneity in macroeconomics: Implications for policy"
I needed to look it up....I am not sure I could say it 10 times fast though.
het·er·o·ge·ne·i·ty
- the quality or state of being diverse in character or content.
More from Williams:
- Fed officials have to understand the effects of climate issues on financial stability in terms of supervision and regulation
- Fed officials are focused on inequality and equitable growth because they are important to the economy