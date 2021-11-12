Feds Williams: There are segments of the labor force that are more protected

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

New York Fed president John Williams speaking


New York Fed president John Williams speaking
New York Fed president John Williams is speaking. Williams is a permanent voting member on the FOMC:
  • There are segments of the labor force that are more protected against inflation and others less so
  • People on fixed incomes are less protected against inflation
The initial comments are certainly not market moving, but a statement of fact.

Williams is speaking at a virtual event titled "Heterogeneity in macroeconomics: Implications for policy"

I needed to look it up....I am not sure I could say it 10 times fast though. 

het·er·o·ge·ne·i·ty
  1. the quality or state of being diverse in character or content.
"the genetic heterogeneity of human populations"

More from Williams:
  • Fed officials have to understand the effects of climate issues on financial stability in terms of supervision and regulation
  • Fed officials are focused on inequality and equitable growth because they are important to the economy

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose