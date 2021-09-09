Feds Williams to speak at the top of the hour
New York Fed president and member of the board of governorsNew York Fed president John Williams is to speak at the top of the hour. Being the president of the New York Fed, Williams as permanent voting status on the FOMC.
Williams spoke just yesterday and said:
- Any decision on tapering is not indicative of timing for rates liftoff
- Pacing and timing of taper will be decided in future Fed discussions
- Says he's focused on accumulation of job gains rather than one month's data
- Expects labor supply to improve in months ahead as child care and schooling addressed
- Says he wants to see that demand will remain strong even after supply chain challenges are resolved
- It is important for Fed officials to have restrictions and disclosures on financial activities