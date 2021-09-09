Feds Williams to speak at the top of the hour

New York Fed president and member of the board of governors





Williams spoke just yesterday and said:





Any decision on tapering is not indicative of timing for rates liftoff

Pacing and timing of taper will be decided in future Fed discussions

Says he's focused on accumulation of job gains rather than one month's data

Expects labor supply to improve in months ahead as child care and schooling addressed

Says he wants to see that demand will remain strong even after supply chain challenges are resolved

It is important for Fed officials to have restrictions and disclosures on financial activities

