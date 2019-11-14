Fed's Williams: US economy, monetary policy in a good place

New York Fed Pres. Williams speaking on the economy

US economy, monetary policy in a good place



US central bank will adjust policy if there is material change to outlook



Too low-inflation is greater concern than too high inflation



He sees slower global growth affecting US economy



Ongoing uncertainty on trade geopolitics makes businesses cautious, conservative



Fed's interest rate cuts are insurance against ongoing potential risks



Williams comments seem to tilt a little bit more toward the dovish side although he does not say the Fed is ready to cut again.