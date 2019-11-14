Fed's Williams: US economy, monetary policy in a good place

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

New York Fed Pres. Williams speaking on the economy

  • US economy, monetary policy in a good place
  • US central bank will adjust policy if there is material change to outlook
  • Too low-inflation is greater concern than too high inflation
  • He sees slower global growth affecting US economy
  • Ongoing uncertainty on trade geopolitics makes businesses cautious, conservative
  • Fed's interest rate cuts are insurance against ongoing potential risks
Williams comments seem to tilt a little bit more toward the dovish side although he does not say the Fed is ready to cut again.
