Fed's Williams: US economy, monetary policy in a good place
New York Fed Pres. Williams speaking on the economy
Williams comments seem to tilt a little bit more toward the dovish side although he does not say the Fed is ready to cut again.
- US economy, monetary policy in a good place
- US central bank will adjust policy if there is material change to outlook
- Too low-inflation is greater concern than too high inflation
- He sees slower global growth affecting US economy
- Ongoing uncertainty on trade geopolitics makes businesses cautious, conservative
- Fed's interest rate cuts are insurance against ongoing potential risks