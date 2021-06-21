Fedspeak highlights an otherwise light US economic calendar

Here is what's coming up





There won't be any economic data to move markets today so it will be up to central bankers to get things moving.





Up first are Bullard and Kaplan at 1345 GMT. They're joining the same virtual event to discuss the economic outlook and will take audience questions. Bullard will also speak with the media afterwards, because he always talks with the media.





The main one to watch is at 1900 GMT when NY Fed President John Williams speaks at a banking conference. Afterwards he will take a Q&A with the audience and media.





Outside the US, we'll hear from Lagarde at European Parliament at 1415 GMT.











