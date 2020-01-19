"First of the new decade" central bank decision coming up this week - ECB, BOJ, BOC
Despite the 'first meeting of the new decade' hype that you are bound to hear these three are likely to keep policy on hold.
- Bank of Japan meets today and tomorrow, decision announced at the meeting conclusion on Tuesday 21 January 2020
- Bank of Canada day follows, on Wednesday 22nd.
- The European Central Bank is next, on Thursday 23rd. Notable for noob president Christine Lagarde (meeting #2) still finding her feet? Probably not, she is an old hand at dealing with institutional politics.
All of these 3 central banks will be looking at a stabilising global environment:
- fewer Brexit-related questions (still plenty, but at least there is some certainty ahead compared with 3 months ago)
- improved data from China
- US-China phase 1 deal signed