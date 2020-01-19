"First of the new decade" central bank decision coming up this week - ECB, BOJ, BOC

Despite the 'first meeting of the new decade' hype that you are bound to hear these three are likely to keep policy on hold.

Bank of Japan meets today and tomorrow, decision announced at the meeting conclusion on Tuesday 21 January 2020

Bank of Canada day follows, on Wednesday 22nd.

The European Central Bank is next, on Thursday 23rd. Notable for noob president Christine Lagarde (meeting #2) still finding her feet? Probably not, she is an old hand at dealing with institutional politics.

All of these 3 central banks will be looking at a stabilising global environment:

fewer Brexit-related questions (still plenty, but at least there is some certainty ahead compared with 3 months ago)

improved data from China

US-China phase 1 deal signed











