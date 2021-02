At 1200 GMT BoE's Haldane will be speaking at the Bank of England seminar, his topic is the Changing World of Work

Haldane is the Bank of England Chief Economist

Following, at 1430 GMT:

BoE Governor Bailey

and Monetary Policy Committee members Broadbent, Vlieghe & Haskel

testify at the Treasury Select Committee. there might be some questions on the higher GBP value and volatility: